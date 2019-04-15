Prashanth Neel Was Particular About Kannada Girl Playing Lead In KGF! Srinidhi Shetty Reveals Why

Here's Why He Wanted A Kannada Girl

KGF was Srinidhi's debut film. She couldn't have asked for a better start in the industry. However, she was chosen to act in the film for a particular reason. Apparently, Prashanth Neel was specific about bringing in an actress who had knowledge in Kannada, and that happened to be Ms. Shetty!

But, She Couldn't Dub

Though Srinidhi Shetty is a Kannadiga and can speak in more than one dialect, she didn't get to dub her voice for KGF. But, she's happy for the opportunity. She told Cinema Express in an interview, "Prashanth was clear that they wanted a Kannada girl, which worked to my advantage."

KGF Chapter 2 Will Show Her In Depth

"The first part will just introduce me. Along with me, there are a couple of other characters, who have lot of depth in part 2," the actress added as she spoke about her role in the sequel to KGF. The shoot for the same has already begun and is expected to hit theatres in 2020.

Srinidhi's Experience On The Sets

Sharing her experience from the first day of shoot, the KGF beauty said, "My first day of shoot was not inside the studio, but on an open street in Mysuru, with Yash. And owing to his popularity, thousands of people had come to see him. And it was a night shoot, which required me to wear short clothing. I was freezing. I simply blanked out on the first couple of lines."