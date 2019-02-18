Prem Is Heartbroken As He Couldn't Fulfil Ambareesh's Wish; Regrets As He Remembers Appaji!

Filmmaker Prem is one of Dr Ambareesh's biggest fans. The two stars had a warm relationship. Rebel Star has always showered Prem and Rakshitha with immense love. The sudden demise of the senior actor has caused a lot of pain to the whole of Karnataka. Prem is one among Appaji's hundreds and thousands of fans, who is still mourning the loss. Recently, the director's film Villain, starring Sudeep and Shivrajkumar premiered on television. He took to Facebook prior to the premiere to share a video with fans, in which he revealed that he's heartbroken and deeply saddened as he couldn't fulfil Ambareesh's wish!

Apparently, when Ambi and Prem were in Dubai for Villain's audio launch, the Rebel Star had asked the latter to take him home. Appaji always wished to meet Prem's mother and had expressed his desire several times. However, Prem kept pushing the meeting owing to Ambi's deteriorated health, as his house lacked an elevator. So he had told Ambareesh that he would take him home to meet his mother once the lift was constructed.

Once the elevator was installed in his house, Prem invited Ambareesh. But, Appaji's wish remained unfilled as he passed away soon after that. The filmmaker regrets this when he remembers the late actor. He also told that his mother wouldn't stop scolding him for not bringing Ambareesh home. He said, "Maybe I never deserved to bring him home." Though Ambareesh is not with us anymore, he will always continue to remain in the hearts of his fans and dear ones.

Meanwhile, Prem's blockbuster film Villain premièred on Zee Kannada yesterday. The fans seemed extremely excited to watch two of their favorite stars come together. The film is expected to have garnered some impressive TRP for its television premiere.