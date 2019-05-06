Prem Shares First Picture Of Sudeep With Salman Khan From The Sets Of Dabangg 3!

Sandalwood actor Sudeep recently started shooting for his forthcoming Bollywood film Dabangg 3. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead, and apparently, Sudeep will be seen playing a prominent role. Kichha recently flew down to Mumbai. He started shooting for the film on May 4, 2019, and fans were eagerly waiting for a sneak peek! And, Sudeep had brought his dear friend and Kannada director Prem along with him to the sets of his new film. A few hours ago, The Villain director took to his Twitter handle to share the first picture of Sudeep with Salman Khan from the sets of Dabangg 3!

Sharing the above picture, Prem wrote, "S k wit k s 🙏 my Darling @KicchaSudeep #Dabangg3 set! Meeting you there was lovely! ❤ Was a great experience meeting the extremely humble @BeingSalmanKhan! 🙏Loved their working style on set. Very passionate, committed and efficient! 😊"

Fans were indeed happy to see Sudeep and Salman Khan together. Even Prem's wife and Kannada actress Rakshita said that she wanted to meet with Salman Khan as she's a huge fan of his. However, Sudeep chose to bring Prem with him to the sets.

Prem also shared a selfie with Sudeep from what seems like the sets of the film, and wrote, "All The Best Darling @KicchaSudeep for #Dabangg3❤ U have always done a great job in all languages & have been a true flag bearer for Kannada Cinema! I am sure that this time again you will do a wonderful job acting alongside The Bhaijaan @BeingSalmanKhan 😊 ❤ from Karnataka"