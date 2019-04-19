Is Prem The Highest Paid Director Of Sandalwood? He Makes Sure Producers' Investments Are Safe
Prem is famously known as the Hatrick Director of Kannada Film industry. When he made his debut in Sandalwood with Kariya, the audience instantly knew that he had the potential to entertain them with his directorial skills. Later he went on to make back to back superhit such as Excuse Me and Jogi, featuring Shivrajkumar. In the past 15 years, Prem has directed several blockbusters. The Villain is yet another big film of his that released last year. And now, we have learned that he is the highest paid director of Sandalwood. Apparently, he makes sure producers's investments are safe!
How Much He Earns For Each Film
According to Gandhinagar birdies, Prem is the highest paid director of Sandalwood. A producer told The New Indian Express, "His pay packet for my film, starring Darshan, is` 2 crore." This statement was made by the producer in 2017. Therefore, Prem must be charging higher now, considering the big films he's directed in the last 2 years.
Prem Is A Producer's Director
Before investing in films, producers look for promising director. According to a source, Prem is one such filmmaker with whom the producers feel secure. "He makes sure the investments are safe. End of the day, we all look for good scripts and look to make good business out of our investment," the source said.
Makes Sure He's Worth It!
The source further added, "Prem is multi-talented as writer, screenplay writer, lyricist and dialogue writer, and his film have a grandeur, an interesting star cast and is well branded. He makes sure that he is worth every penny."
What About Prashanth Neel?
Though Prem has established himself as a top director of Sandalwood, he is facing competition from the new directors who are making it big. KGF's director Prashanth Neel is currently in huge demand after the success of his latest film. Though we do not know his exact salary, one can guess from KGF's box office collections that he is making big bucks!
