Is Prem The Highest Paid Director Of Sandalwood? He Makes Sure Producers' Investments Are Safe

How Much He Earns For Each Film

According to Gandhinagar birdies, Prem is the highest paid director of Sandalwood. A producer told The New Indian Express, "His pay packet for my film, starring Darshan, is` 2 crore." This statement was made by the producer in 2017. Therefore, Prem must be charging higher now, considering the big films he's directed in the last 2 years.

Prem Is A Producer's Director

Before investing in films, producers look for promising director. According to a source, Prem is one such filmmaker with whom the producers feel secure. "He makes sure the investments are safe. End of the day, we all look for good scripts and look to make good business out of our investment," the source said.

Makes Sure He's Worth It!

The source further added, "Prem is multi-talented as writer, screenplay writer, lyricist and dialogue writer, and his film have a grandeur, an interesting star cast and is well branded. He makes sure that he is worth every penny."

What About Prashanth Neel?

Though Prem has established himself as a top director of Sandalwood, he is facing competition from the new directors who are making it big. KGF's director Prashanth Neel is currently in huge demand after the success of his latest film. Though we do not know his exact salary, one can guess from KGF's box office collections that he is making big bucks!