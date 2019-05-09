Prem To Direct Salman Khan's Film! Sudeep To Produce It? Pailwaan Actor Provides Clarification

Prem To Direct Salman's Film

Prem was more than happy to accompany Sudeep to Dabangg 3's shoot. He shared a couple of pictures on his social media, in which he was snapped alongside Bollywood actor Salman Khan. And now, reports are suggesting that he's planning on directing one of Bhai's films!

Sudeep To Produce It

Besides being co-actors, Sudeep and Salman Khan are said to share a cordial relationship. Will this friendship lead to a business deal between them? It has been said all over social media that Sudeep is planning on producing Salman's film along with Jack Manju.

Sudeep Provides Clarification

Upon seeing these reports, Sudeep took to Twitter to provide a clarification. He tweeted, "Saw some news about manju n me producing a Salman starter n prem directing it,,, jus wanna clarify tat there is no truth to it... Let no sch news spread.. Prem jus visited me on set n left n it ends there."

It's Only A Rumor

Several fans commented under Sudeep's post saying they already knew these were only rumors. Some even said that they were surprised to learn that Sudeep was willing to work with Sudeep despite the failure of their film The Villain. However, Sudeep hasn't commented on whether he would be working with Prem again. Only time can answer that.