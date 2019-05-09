English
    Prem To Direct Salman Khan's Film! Sudeep To Produce It? Pailwaan Actor Provides Clarification

    Gone are the days when actors dedicated their entire career to one film industry. Lately, many big stars have been featuring in films other than the ones from their original industry. One such example is Sudeep accepting an offer to act in the Bollywood film Dabangg 3. He recently flew down to Mumbai with his dear friend and Kannada director Prem for the same. And now, we are hearing that Prem is planning on directing a film with Salman Khan. We have also learned that Sudeep would be producing it! Yesterday, Sudeep himself took to Twitter to provide clarification on this.

    Prem To Direct Salman's Film

    Prem was more than happy to accompany Sudeep to Dabangg 3's shoot. He shared a couple of pictures on his social media, in which he was snapped alongside Bollywood actor Salman Khan. And now, reports are suggesting that he's planning on directing one of Bhai's films!

    Sudeep To Produce It

    Besides being co-actors, Sudeep and Salman Khan are said to share a cordial relationship. Will this friendship lead to a business deal between them? It has been said all over social media that Sudeep is planning on producing Salman's film along with Jack Manju.

    Sudeep Provides Clarification

    Upon seeing these reports, Sudeep took to Twitter to provide a clarification. He tweeted, "Saw some news about manju n me producing a Salman starter n prem directing it,,, jus wanna clarify tat there is no truth to it... Let no sch news spread.. Prem jus visited me on set n left n it ends there."

    It's Only A Rumor

    Several fans commented under Sudeep's post saying they already knew these were only rumors. Some even said that they were surprised to learn that Sudeep was willing to work with Sudeep despite the failure of their film The Villain. However, Sudeep hasn't commented on whether he would be working with Prem again. Only time can answer that.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 14:14 [IST]
