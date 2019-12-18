Priya Anand To Be Paired Opposite Century Star Shivarajkumar In His Next?

Actress Priya Anand is reportedly being considered for a movie opposite Century Star Shivarajkumar. The movie in question will see the megastar of the sandalwood film industry portraying a cop on screen. The untitled film will be directed by Ravi Arasu under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner.

The Shivarajkumar starrer project, in all likelihood, will go on floors from February 2020. The makers are yet to officially announce the leading lady of the film. But, according to various sources, after having considered a couple of names for the role, Priya Anand is being finalised to star in the action-drama. The actress has said to have liked the project and the official announcement regarding the same is expected to be made by the production house soon.

Priya Anand has made a mark for herself by starring in Bollywood and a number of successful movies down South. The actress made her Kannada debut opposite Shivarajkumar’s brother Puneeth Rajkumar in Raajakumara. The Santhosh Ananddram directorial was a massive success at the box office. Priya then went on to star opposite Golden Star Ganesh in Orange. The movie opposite the Hat-trick star will be Priya’s third outing in Sandalwood.

The dialogues for the film will be penned by writer Chandramouli while the music will be composed by Charan Raj. The team is currently busy finalising the cinematographer and other technicians. The movie is reportedly going to be a new-age action-drama. The story of the film will be unfolding over two different timelines.

Shivanna’s cop-drama will be Sathya Jyothi Films’ second outing in Kannada. The production house had previously made Sathya Jyothi featuring Vishnuvardhan in the lead. Shivarajkumar is currently busy completing director Harsha’s Bhajarangi 2. On the other hand, Priya Anand was last seen on screen in the Tamil film Adithya Varma.