    Priya Varrier's Sandalwood Project Confirmed! Wink Girl Enters Kannada Film Industry Too

    She became an overnight sensation with her infamous wink and now she's on her way to become the youngest actress to have signed films in multiple languages. We are talking about none other Priya Varrier, who is been making headlines ever since she featured in the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. And now, she's all set to make her debut in Sandalwood. Reports have confirmed that Priya Varrier has signed a film with Raghu Kovi, who is also making his directorial debut. The untitled film will be produced by BS Sudhindra .

    Priya Varriers Sandalwood Project Confirmed!

    The makers are planning on making the news official on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival, which falls on August 8. it has been said that the director met with the actress at her residence in Thrissur in May, after which the deal was finalised. The music for Priya's Kannada film will be handled by Arjun Janya and Satya Hegde will be looking into the cinematography. If everything falls in place, shooting will commence in August.

    After gaining popularity in Malayalam, the actress bagged an offer in Bollywood. She is making her debut there with Sridevi Bunglow. She's also gearing up for her second Hindi film called Love Hackers. Reportedly, she's also debuting in Telugu and Tamil.

    While she is busy with so many projects in hand at such a young age, the actress says her family isn't too happy about her decision. She told Pinkvilla, "They (family) didn't want me to drop in between. I have one last year left to get a Commerce degree and then I can totally focus on films."

    Kannada Films 2019 Half Yearly Box Office Report: Nata Sarvabhouma & Yajamana Top The List

    She further added, "Well, my teachers feel I can do much better in studies than acting, and thus they want me to pursue it. They're fair enough on their part but I want to act."

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 15:40 [IST]
