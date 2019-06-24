When Priyanka Complained That Upendra Doesn't Give Her Enough Attention! Open Up About Issues
Real Star Upendra and actress Priyanka met on the sets of their film H2O and got married a year later. They belong to completely different cultures and people wondered how they are going to make their marriage work. However, like any other married couple, Upendra and Priyanka also indulge in arguments and discussions. In an interview from 2011, Priyanka is seen complaining that Upendra doesn't give her enough attention. As the discussion grew bigger, both the stars went on to reveal a few unknown details about their marriage and opened up about issues.
When They Opened Up About Issues
While talking to Suvarna news, Priyanka and Upendra accepted that they indulge in arguments like any other couple. When Uppi went on talk about their fights, Priyanka said she would rather call them discussions. She also said that they have never had a fight as such. But Upendra had a different explanation.
Upendra Isn't Romantic
Besides being creative, Upendra is known for his lover boy image on-screen. But, his wife says he's very 'normal' and not a romantic in real life. She didn't shy away from admitting to the fact he not as passionate about love as his characters on-screen.
He's Changed According To Priyanka
Apparently, when Upendra first met Priyanka during H20, he would find reasons to strike random conversations with her. The actress complained that he used make a lot of effort to spend time with her before they got married.
Did Marriage Change Everything?
She further added that he doesn't give her enough attention. Priyanka said he's very quiet and they lack communication. He often chooses to be himself and doesn't talk much. Meanwhile, Priyanka, who takes of the family, craves for quality time with him.
Despite the issues they tackle in the relationship, their marriage is going strong. Priyanka and Upendra have two children and often try to spend time with one another.
