When Priyanka Complained That Upendra Doesn't Give Her Enough Attention! Open Up About Issues

When They Opened Up About Issues

While talking to Suvarna news, Priyanka and Upendra accepted that they indulge in arguments like any other couple. When Uppi went on talk about their fights, Priyanka said she would rather call them discussions. She also said that they have never had a fight as such. But Upendra had a different explanation.

Upendra Isn't Romantic

Besides being creative, Upendra is known for his lover boy image on-screen. But, his wife says he's very 'normal' and not a romantic in real life. She didn't shy away from admitting to the fact he not as passionate about love as his characters on-screen.

He's Changed According To Priyanka

Apparently, when Upendra first met Priyanka during H20, he would find reasons to strike random conversations with her. The actress complained that he used make a lot of effort to spend time with her before they got married.

Did Marriage Change Everything?

She further added that he doesn't give her enough attention. Priyanka said he's very quiet and they lack communication. He often chooses to be himself and doesn't talk much. Meanwhile, Priyanka, who takes of the family, craves for quality time with him.