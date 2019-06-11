Priyanka Upendra Furious With Rachita Ram For Doing Bold Scenes; 'Tampering Husband's Reputation'
After a long wait, Sandalwood cinema I Love You is all set to hit theatres this Friday. The film which stars Upendra and Rachita Ram in the lead, has already created a lot of buzz for its bold scenes. A while ago, the heroine herself issued a statement saying she'll not do sensual scenes henceforth, following the wrath she received from her fans. Priyanka Upendra is also furious with Rachita Ram for agreeing to do the explicit scenes and providing misleading information about it to the media. Priyanka said Rachita is tampering Upendra's reputation! Deets inside
Rachita Is Misleading Everyone
Apparently, Rachita while speaking to a leading publication about her bold scenes in I Love You, has said that the song was directed by Upendra. Priyanka has defended her husband saying he did not direct the song. She's also furious with the actress for providing incorrect information.
'She Shouldn't Have Done It'
While talking to Filmibeat Kannada, Priyanka said, "Rachita Ram should not have agreed to do the song if she wasn't comfortable with the scenes. I don't understand why she's been talking ill of it. Racitha Ram told in an interview that she could easily act only because Upendra directed it.
Tampering Upendra's Reputation
Priyanka further added that her husband is a renowned director, who has created some of the best work in the industry. Therefore, Rachita Ram's statement according to Upendra's wife is tampering his reputation. She clarified that the song was directed by Chinna Prakash.
'How Will The Families Watch It?
Priyanka is upset about the fact that the film is being looked at in a different way because of what Rachita Ram has said. " I Love You has got UA certificate. If such things about the film is being discussed, how will the family audience watch it?," questioned Priyanka.
Priyanka Hasn't Watched The Song
Priyanka Upendra is yet to watch the song. She wasn't present at the shoot and neither has she watched the complete film. But from what the makers of I Love You have said, there is nothing in the film that can come across as inappropriate. The actress feels Rachita Ram is blowing this out of proportion by giving a lot of importance to one particular song.
