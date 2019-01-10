Producer K Manju Suffers From Heart Issues; Ravichandran Comes To Hospital To See Him

Sandalwood's senior producer K Manju has been hospitalised due to heart issues. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, the producer complained of heart ache, following which he was taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment. Crazy Star Ravichandran also came to the hospital to check on Manju. However, there's nothing to worry as he's responding well to the treatment and is currently out of danger. Chitraloka's reporter K M Veeresh Tweeted saying,

"BREAKinG NEWS - Came to see my close friend #Kmanju who has been admitted in hospital for heart problem. Few mins bk @VRavichandran30 had come to hospital. Manju is fine and recovering. #Chitraloka #KMVeeresh @KmanjuCinemaas" - (sic)

K Manju producers movies through his productions houses Manju Cinemas and Lakshmi Combines Audio. He also holds Limca Record for producing five movies at a time. Sathya Harishchandra was the last movie produced by K Manju, which was direcrted by Dayal Padmanabhan.

Aramane, Sahukara, Super Ranga and Rajahuli are some of the movies produced by K Manju. Previously, reports were making rounds that Manju was planning on contesting in elections. However, he's still working in cinemas and not gotten involved in politics.