Pulwama Terror Attack: Darshan, Puneeth, Rashmika & Other Sandalwood Celebs Pay Respect To Martyrs
Yesterday (February 14, 2019), India was shook by yet another deadly terror attack that took lives of many. A terrorist attacked the buses of the convoy of the security forces based in Pulwama district of Kashmir, with an explosive-laden vehicle killing 44 CRPF personnel. The nation is deeply affected by one of the deadliest attacks so far. While the entire country is mourning the loss of the brave souls, Sandalwood stars such as Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Rashmika Mandanna and others took to Twitter to pay respects to the martyrs. Through the heart-wrenching posts, they sent their prayers to them and their families.
Darshan Thoogudeepa
"Extremely sad to hear about #PulwamaTerrorAttack news yesterday. Prayers are with those brave Soldiers & their Families. May those Brave souls R.I.P. Terrorism poses a severe threat to Mankind. It should be completely rooted out from the society." - (sic)
Puneeth Rajkumar
"Deeply saddened by #Pulwama incident... My thoughts and prayers for the martyrs & their families..." - (sic)
Rashmika Mandanna
"That's saddening to hear the news of #PulwamaTerrorAttack, may the great souls Rest in Peace and let's wish the injured heroes and pray a speedy recovery for them and their families ! Let's take a bow for them. "Jai Hind" - (sic)
Sumalatha
"Respect & Salutes to our brave martyrs , no words are enough for those who risk and lose their lives for us , RIP and my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. My prayers for all the families who suffered this terrible loss in yesterdays attack" - (sic)
Jaggesh
"@narendramodi lets show the power of united india!should be a memorable retaliation! Let the cowards know the power of united india! Jai hind..vandemataram." - (sic)
Sriimurali
"The terror attack in J&K is cowardly and disturbing. India is hurt. Our condolences to the families. #PulawamaTerrorAttack" - (sic)
MOST READ :Bell Bottom Review: Rishab As Hero Is Noteworthy! Jayatheertha's Quirky Direction Appreciated