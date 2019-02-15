Pulwama Terror Attack: Darshan, Puneeth, Rashmika & Other Sandalwood Celebs Pay Respect To Martyrs

Darshan Thoogudeepa

"Extremely sad to hear about #PulwamaTerrorAttack news yesterday. Prayers are with those brave Soldiers & their Families. May those Brave souls R.I.P. Terrorism poses a severe threat to Mankind. It should be completely rooted out from the society." - (sic)

Puneeth Rajkumar

"Deeply saddened by #Pulwama incident... My thoughts and prayers for the martyrs & their families..." - (sic)

Rashmika Mandanna

"That's saddening to hear the news of #PulwamaTerrorAttack, may the great souls Rest in Peace and let's wish the injured heroes and pray a speedy recovery for them and their families ! Let's take a bow for them. "Jai Hind" - (sic)

Sumalatha

"Respect & Salutes to our brave martyrs , no words are enough for those who risk and lose their lives for us , RIP and my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. My prayers for all the families who suffered this terrible loss in yesterdays attack" - (sic)

Jaggesh

"@narendramodi lets show the power of united india!should be a memorable retaliation! Let the cowards know the power of united india! Jai hind..vandemataram." - (sic)

Sriimurali

"The terror attack in J&K is cowardly and disturbing. India is hurt. Our condolences to the families. #PulawamaTerrorAttack" - (sic)