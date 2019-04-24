Puneeth, Darshan,Sudeep & Others Wish Kannada's Natasarvabhouma Dr Rajkumar On His Birth Anniversary

Sudeep

Kiccha Sudeep shared a tweet that read, "This day Wil be remembered for as long cinema Wil exist and beyond.The birth of a great Legend , who attained immortality through his work,,Dr. Rajkumar sir. Surely a huge festive day for all his Fans, followers n Family.Happy April 24th to all." - (sic)

Puneeth Rajkumar

Dr Rajkumar's youngest son Puneeth Rajkumar shared a video on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Wanted to share this with you all today.....Happy Birthday Appaji we miss you....." - (sic). The family even visited his cemetery at Kanteerva studio to pay their respects.

Darshan

Challenging Star Darshan also shared a heart-warming note for Dr Raj on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "A very happy birthday to the legendary actor, Natasarvabhouma Dr Rajkumar (Annavru). May his films, journey, values continue to inspire all forever." - (sic)

HD Kumaraswamy

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy wished Dr Rajkumar yesterday by sharing a tweet. He wrote, "Dr Rajkumar is the representation of Kannadiga culture. Not only onscreen, but in real life too, he's someone who held high values on life. Tomorrow, it's his birth anniversary. The Karnataka government is celebrating his birthday across the entire region. Everyone should participate in the celebrations. Many more happy returns of the day #Rajkumar" - (sic)