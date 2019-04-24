Puneeth, Darshan,Sudeep & Others Wish Kannada's Natasarvabhouma Dr Rajkumar On His Birth Anniversary
Sandalwood's veteran actor Dr Rajkumar re-defined Kannada film industry. He is one of the most prominent personalities Karnataka and India has ever witnessed. Though he is not with us anymore, his work continues to inspire many across the world. Today, (April 24, 2019) is his birth anniversary. Karnataka government and fans have organised many programs and events on this special day to remember Kannada's Natasarvabhouma. Sandalwood actors such as Sudeep, Darshan and his son Puneeth Rajkumar took to Twitter to wish Dr Rajkumar.
Sudeep
Kiccha Sudeep shared a tweet that read, "This day Wil be remembered for as long cinema Wil exist and beyond.The birth of a great Legend , who attained immortality through his work,,Dr. Rajkumar sir. Surely a huge festive day for all his Fans, followers n Family.Happy April 24th to all." - (sic)
Puneeth Rajkumar
Dr Rajkumar's youngest son Puneeth Rajkumar shared a video on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Wanted to share this with you all today.....Happy Birthday Appaji we miss you....." - (sic). The family even visited his cemetery at Kanteerva studio to pay their respects.
Darshan
Challenging Star Darshan also shared a heart-warming note for Dr Raj on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "A very happy birthday to the legendary actor, Natasarvabhouma Dr Rajkumar (Annavru). May his films, journey, values continue to inspire all forever." - (sic)
HD Kumaraswamy
The Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy wished Dr Rajkumar yesterday by sharing a tweet. He wrote, "Dr Rajkumar is the representation of Kannadiga culture. Not only onscreen, but in real life too, he's someone who held high values on life. Tomorrow, it's his birth anniversary. The Karnataka government is celebrating his birthday across the entire region. Everyone should participate in the celebrations. Many more happy returns of the day #Rajkumar" - (sic)
Darshan's Shocking Statement On Yajamana Actress Tanya Hope's Background! 'You Want To Stay Away'