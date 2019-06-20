WHAT! Puneeth Rajkumar Accepts To Not Knowing 90% Of The Questions In Kannadada Kotyadipathi!

Puneeth Accepts It!

Puneeth Rajkumar said he's curious as to what awaits him in the upcoming season of Kannadada Kotyadipathi. When asked how well he's prepared for the show and if he knows answers to all the questions he asks the contestants, the actor admitted that he doesn't know 90% of them!

He Was Nervous About The Show

Kannadada Kotyadipathi is one of the most watched shows on television. Puneeth apparently was nervous when he received an offer to hist the show. But, he overcame the fear with the help of friends and family.

As A Respect For Dr Raj

Puneeth further added that he had a sense of responsibility associated with this task as his father and the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar used to regularly follow the Hindi version of the same show. Also, since B Big hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, Puneeth was quite nervous about signing the deal.

What He Loves The Most

However, Puneeth loves interacting with the contestants on the show. He get to hear stories from different facets of lives, which helps him gain more knowledge. He further added that he feels honored when people talk about Dr Rajkumar and share a few memories.