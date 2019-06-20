English
    WHAT! Puneeth Rajkumar Accepts To Not Knowing 90% Of The Questions In Kannadada Kotyadipathi!

    After shining bright on the silver screen in Nata Sarvabhouma, Puneeth Rajkumar is all set to make a comeback on television. He will soon seen hosting the quiz-based reality show Kannadada Kotyadipathi season 4. The promos are already making rounds and have managed to garner great response as always. In a recent interview, while expressing his excitement about hosting the show, Puneeth Rajkumar revealed that he doesn't know over 90% of the questions he asks the contestants on Kannadada Kotyadipathi. More on it below!

    Puneeth Accepts It!

    Puneeth Rajkumar said he's curious as to what awaits him in the upcoming season of Kannadada Kotyadipathi. When asked how well he's prepared for the show and if he knows answers to all the questions he asks the contestants, the actor admitted that he doesn't know 90% of them!

    He Was Nervous About The Show

    Kannadada Kotyadipathi is one of the most watched shows on television. Puneeth apparently was nervous when he received an offer to hist the show. But, he overcame the fear with the help of friends and family.

    As A Respect For Dr Raj

    Puneeth further added that he had a sense of responsibility associated with this task as his father and the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar used to regularly follow the Hindi version of the same show. Also, since B Big hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, Puneeth was quite nervous about signing the deal.

    What He Loves The Most

    However, Puneeth loves interacting with the contestants on the show. He get to hear stories from different facets of lives, which helps him gain more knowledge. He further added that he feels honored when people talk about Dr Rajkumar and share a few memories.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
