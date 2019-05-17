English
    Puneeth Rajkumar's Adventure In Mexico Is Turning Heads! See His Family Vacation Pics Here

    By
    |

    For quite some time now, Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar hasn't been abroad as he is been held up with his films. Everybody who is familiar with Puneeth Rajkumar knows that he loves stunts, sports and is always focused on staying fit. Now that his children are having their summer holidays, Power Star, along with his family decided to go on a trip. A few pictures from their family vacation are making rounds on the internet. Fans are thoroughly impressed with Puneeth Rajkumar's adventure in Mexico! Have a look at them yourself.

    Appu Is On An Adventure Spree!

    Puneeth Rajkumar loves adventure in real life as much as on-screen. The above picture was captured during his trip to Mexico. The actor is seen Paragliding. Fans seem really excited seeing their favorite star's stunning pictures.

    A Much Needed Break

    Puneeth has been extremely busy this year. After the success of his horror-thriller Nata Sarvabhouma, the actor immediately started shooting for his next film, Yuvaratna. Also, a few films were produced under his home banner. So the trip was a much needed break for him.

    Puneeth & Wife Share The Frame

    Very rarely we get to see Puneeth Rajkumar with his family, as he mostly appears before the camera for professional reasons. However, this trip to Mexico was with his family. In the above picture, Appu is seen sharing the frame with his beloved wife.

    A Serene View

    In another picture, Puneeth is seen posing amidst the the mountains as he's seated on a hill top. The serene view is simply breathtaking.

    When Puneeth Goofed Around

    The pictures clearly show that Puneeth had an amazing time. In the above picture he's seen below the famous Christ The Redeemer statue in Brazil. Including this, Puneeth and family visited many places across the Southern parts of America.

    puneeth rajkumar yuvaratna
    Friday, May 17, 2019, 11:11 [IST]
