    These Two Superstars Are The Reason Why Puneeth Rajkumar Agreed To Do Kannadada Kotyadipathi!

    After hosting two seasons of Kannadada Kotyadipathi, Puneeth Rajkumar is returning soon with the next instalment. The actor wasn't seen on the small screen for quite sometime as he was busy with his films. He has already started the preparations to host the reality show and some of the promos have gone viral on the internet. We all know Puneeth has got all the factors right to be hosting one of the most biggest intellect based television show. But, you would be surprised to learn about the actual reason why he agreed to do Kannadada Kotyadipathi. Apparently, these two stars influenced him! Read further...

    He's Inspired By Big B

    Kaun Banega Crorepati was a huge success. It was hosted by none other than the Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. Puneeth Rajkumar was highly impressed with Big B's way of running the show. Considering the veteran actor an inspiration, Puneeth agreed to do Kannadada Kotyadipathi.

    Dr Raj Loved The Show

    There is another superstar who influenced Puneeth's decision to sign the deal. It's been said that Puneeth's father and Kannada's superstar Dr Rajkumar was also huge fan of Big B's show. Therefore, Appu wanted to take up this show as a respect for his father.

    Puneeth Met With Big B

    The Nata Sarvabhouma visited Amitabh Bachchan's show before he began hosting the Kannada version of the same. Apparently, Big B even introduced him to the audience during the break and told them he would be doing the same show in Kannada. This motivated Appu further.

    Here's What Appu Likes Most

    Puneeth loves interacting with the participants and audience on his show. He enjoys exchanging information regarding different facets of life with the viewers and discussing certain experiences with them.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 10:25 [IST]
