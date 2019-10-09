Puneeth Rajkumar Apologises To Karnataka Police On Kannadada Kotyadhipathi! Here's Why

Yet another season of Kannadada Kotyadhipathi is nearing its end. The last episode of the quiz based reality show saw the Karnataka Police officers on the hot seat. The episode was specially dedicated to the police officials, and had Nandish Kumar, Ravi Patel, H K Mahanand, S Narayan and Anil Kumar as the contestants. While interacting with them, Kannada actor and Kannadada Kotyadhipathi host Puneeth Rajkumar apologised to the officers. Wondering why? Read further.

Puneeth said, "Please don't think that I follow the traffic rules strictly. I've made several mistakes. Hence, I am telling the truth. About 20-25 years ago, I used to drive rashly. I wouldn't follow the traffic rules. A couple times I've even gotten involved in fights due to my driving. Today, I am apologising for my actions in the past."

"The police officers who served then might have retired from their service. But, please forgive me. Now, I follow the rules strictly, but happen to make mistakes at times. I drive fast still. I will work on it and try reducing the speed on road," added the Yuvaratna actor.

Puneeth explained that while growing up his parents always taught him to respect men in uniform. He tried throwing light at the fact that we are over populated for the police force to be able to handle us adequately. He thanked the Karnataka police department for doing a great job despite several obstacles.

Meanwhile, Puneeth is awaiting the release of his student-centric film Yuvaratna. Its first teaser launched yesterday, garnering great reviews. It is expected to release in December 2019.