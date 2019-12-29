    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Puneeth Rajkumar Bags The Audio Rights Of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger Starring Dhananjay

      Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has decided to acquire the music rights of Dhananjay starrer Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger under his production house PRK. The superstar was earlier associated with the filmmaker Suri's previous release Tagaru. The album released by Puneeth did exceedingly and continues to rule the charts. The music of the super hit movie was composed by Charan Raj.

      The hit musician and director duo have reunited for Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The film, starring Dhananjay in the titular role has entered the re-recording stage. The makers are planning to launch the audio around the second week of January 2020. It will be exclusively available on PRK’s YouTube channel.

      The highly anticipated film’s teaser, in all likelihood, will be unveiled for the New Year. Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger revolves around the underworld mafia. The film is produced by Sudhir and written by director Suri himself. The writer-director has previously been associated with a string of hits such as Duniya, Jackie, Annada Bond, Kadipudi, Kendasampige, and Tagaru.

      The cinematography and editing have been helmed by Shekar and Deepu S respectively. The movie also stars Niveditha, Sapthami, Amrutha, Gautham and Monisha Nadgir in pivotal roles. Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger is rumoured to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020. However, an official announcement from the makers is expected to take place soon.

      Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 21:35 [IST]
