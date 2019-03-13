English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Puneeth Rajkumar's B'day Will Be A Memorable One As Pavan Wadeyar Has The Most Special Present!

    By
    |

    With each passing year, Power Star of Sandalwood only seems to be getting younger. Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday is nearing and the fans are already gearing up to celebrate this special day. On March 17, 2019, Puneeth would be turning 44! The year for the actor kick-started with his latest film Nata Sarvabhouma, which turned out to be a hit. Just when we thought it couldn't get better, his dear friend and director Pavan Wadeyar is planning on gifting the actor a special birthday present! Want to know what it is? Read further...

    A Special Song For Appu

    So, Pavan has decided to surprise Puneeth on his birthday with a special song. He has already started working on the same. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Pavan will be using the music from the title track of Nata Sarvabhouma and replacing the existing lyrics with new ones.

    Song Related To His Career

    What is more special about the song is the fact that the lyrics describe Puneeth Rajkumar's career in the film. Pavan will be including titles from all of Appu's films in the song. It is said to start off with, "Akashadi abhiyagi Kannada prithvige ne arasu, anna bond, doddamane hudugana non stop step..."

    Who Is To Sing It?

    Apparently, Pavan has finished working on the lyrics of the song. The Nata Sarvabhouma director has approached a Tamil singer to finalise the song. If everything goes according to the plan, this special song will be launched at the strike of the midnight on Puneeth's birthday!

    Appu's Journey

    Talking about the same Pavan told Cinema Express, "We are retaining the same tune scored by D Imman, but the wording will be different and it will trace Appu's (Puneeth Rajkumar) journey in cinema. The track will be rerecorded and presented as a gift from team Natasaarvabhowma to Powerstar."

    MOST READ : KGF Chapter 2 Shoot Starts Today! Yash, Prashanth & Rest Of The Team Seek Blessings At Temple! PICS

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue