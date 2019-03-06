English
    Puneeth Rajkumar's Car Stopped By The Fans For This Reason; Nata Sarvabhuma Actor Warns Them!

    Puneeth Rajkumar, Anupama Parameswaran and Rachita Ram's Nata Sarvabhouma is the biggest Kannada release of 2019. The horror-thriller's first day box office collections beat Yajamana's. Following the success of the movie, Puneeth Rajkumar along with Nata Sarvabhouma team, set on a tour to meet the fans and thank them for encouraging the film. During this, Puneeth Rajkumar encountered a few unexpected fans, who decided to follow the car he was in. The fans made the actor stop in the middle of the road for a selfie.

    Puneeth Rajkumars Car Stopped By Fans!

    According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, the fans who followed the actor were carrying garlands on them. Upon realising that he was being followed, Appu stooped his vehicle and met the fans. He accepted the garland and posed for a selfie. However, he later warned them saying, "Do not follow the car once again, as it is extremely dangerous."

    The video of the incident was shared by the director of Nata Sarvabhouma Pavan Wadeyar. He tweeted the video to show how humble Puneeth is with his fans. Meanwhile, Nata Sarvabhouma received a mixed reaction and continues to be screened in a few theatres. On the professional front, Puneeth is currently working on his next film, Yuvaratna, which features Sayyeshaa Saigal as the female lead and showcases Puneeth as a college student.

    The first schedule of the film was shot in some of the most beautiful locales in the coastal region. Also, a few days back, it was revealed that Aru Gowda would be playing the antagonist in Yuvaratna. We are surely looking forward to watching the film; are you too? Let us know in the comments below!

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
