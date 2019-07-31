English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Puneeth Rajkumar, Danish Sait & Sandalwood Stars Mourn VG Siddhartha’s Loss; #CCDFounder Trends

    By
    |

    Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha was pronounced dead earlier today when his body was recovered from Nethravathi river. He was the son-in-law of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SM Krishna and founder of the largest coffee chain in India. The entrepreneur was missing since Monday and his body was found in the river after 30 hours of frantic search. Several Sandalwood stars including Puneeth Rajkumar, Sumalatha Ambareesh and other mourned his loss on social media. Since the news regarding his demise broke, #CCDFounder has been trending on Twitter. Read the tweets below...

    Puneeth Rajkumar

    "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #VGSiddhartha.A great dynamic entrepreneur of our time, he did show us how a humble coffee can create numerous job opportunities for many, his journey as an entrepreneur and his work towards charity shall always be remembered. RIP." - (sic)

    Danish Sait

    "No amount of money guarantees a peaceful life. A lot can happen over coffee, except negotiating life and business maybe. Our lives are ironic to our names, while 1 Siddhartha became the symbol of peace, the other teaches us the true importance of it. #VGSiddhartha #CafeCoffeeDay." - (sic)

    Commoners Share CCD Memories

    "When you had 30 mins to kill, when you didn't know what to eat on a highway, when you needed a place to meet, when you didn't have an office. This was it. Cafe culture for the common man, that's your legacy #VGSiddhartha. Truly a lot happened over coffee." - (sic)

    Rashmika Mandanna's Mother Hits Back At Trolls Who Trashed Her Daughter For 'Anti-Kannada' Comments

    More PUNEETH RAJKUMAR News

    Read more about: puneeth rajkumar
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 16:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue