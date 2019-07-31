Puneeth Rajkumar, Danish Sait & Sandalwood Stars Mourn VG Siddhartha’s Loss; #CCDFounder Trends
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha was pronounced dead earlier today when his body was recovered from Nethravathi river. He was the son-in-law of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SM Krishna and founder of the largest coffee chain in India. The entrepreneur was missing since Monday and his body was found in the river after 30 hours of frantic search. Several Sandalwood stars including Puneeth Rajkumar, Sumalatha Ambareesh and other mourned his loss on social media. Since the news regarding his demise broke, #CCDFounder has been trending on Twitter. Read the tweets below...
Puneeth Rajkumar
"Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #VGSiddhartha.A great dynamic entrepreneur of our time, he did show us how a humble coffee can create numerous job opportunities for many, his journey as an entrepreneur and his work towards charity shall always be remembered. RIP." - (sic)
Danish Sait
"No amount of money guarantees a peaceful life. A lot can happen over coffee, except negotiating life and business maybe. Our lives are ironic to our names, while 1 Siddhartha became the symbol of peace, the other teaches us the true importance of it. #VGSiddhartha #CafeCoffeeDay." - (sic)
Commoners Share CCD Memories
"When you had 30 mins to kill, when you didn't know what to eat on a highway, when you needed a place to meet, when you didn't have an office. This was it. Cafe culture for the common man, that's your legacy #VGSiddhartha. Truly a lot happened over coffee." - (sic)
