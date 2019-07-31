Puneeth Rajkumar, Danish Sait & Sandalwood Stars Mourn VG Siddhartha’s Loss; #CCDFounder Trends

Puneeth Rajkumar

"Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #VGSiddhartha.A great dynamic entrepreneur of our time, he did show us how a humble coffee can create numerous job opportunities for many, his journey as an entrepreneur and his work towards charity shall always be remembered. RIP." - (sic)

Danish Sait

"No amount of money guarantees a peaceful life. A lot can happen over coffee, except negotiating life and business maybe. Our lives are ironic to our names, while 1 Siddhartha became the symbol of peace, the other teaches us the true importance of it. #VGSiddhartha #CafeCoffeeDay." - (sic)

Commoners Share CCD Memories

"When you had 30 mins to kill, when you didn't know what to eat on a highway, when you needed a place to meet, when you didn't have an office. This was it. Cafe culture for the common man, that's your legacy #VGSiddhartha. Truly a lot happened over coffee." - (sic)