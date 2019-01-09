Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Are Upset About Nata Sarvabhouma Audio Release Telecast! Here's Why

The Power Star's fans are looking forward to his next big film Nata Sarvabhouma, which is all set to hit the theaters soon. The audio launch for the same for recently held in Hubbali. Several celebrities including the lead actor Puneeth Rajkumar, singer Vijay Prakash and other graced the event. And now, the program is scheduled to be telecast on January 13, 2019 at 2 pm on Zee Kannada. Upon hearing this, Appu's fan expressed dissapointment as they aren't fine with the timings.

The promo of the audio launch program was recently shown on Zee Kannada. After watching it, fans took to their Twitter handle to request the channel to change the timings of the telecast. Several fans said watching in the afternoon would be inconvenient, so they want it to go on air in the evening.

We need to wait and watch if the channel will push it for later in the evening considering fans request. We aren't surprised that the fans don't want to miss the audio launch considering the hype surrounding the Power Star's next possible blockbuster!

The audio launch took place successfully in Hubbali. Though fans anticipated Puneeth's presence after the IT Raid, he surprised them by not only gracing the program but also kick-starting it. Even the lead actress Rachita Ram was spotted at the event.

Sensational singer Vijay Prakash was also present at the audio launch of Nata Sarvabhouma. He will be seen voicing the songs in the movie, and the music is taken care off by Arjun Janya. Unfortunately, Janya was missing at the launch party.