Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Bash Rachita Ram For Choosing Yash Over Him! Gets Called Opportunist
Rachita Ram is one of the busiest actresses of the Kannada film industry. She has acted opposite the biggest of stars of Sandalwood. In a short duration, she has worked her way to the top. Besides being a top actress, she has made her presence felt in television too by judging reality shows. She is known for being blunt and opinionated. But, the actress' bold attitude has landed her in trouble. In a recent interview, Rachita Ram chose Yash over Puneeth Rajkumar, which has irked the latter's fans! She is being bashed by Appu's fans for her choice of words. Some even called her an opportunist. Deets inside.
Rachita Bashed For Choosing Yash
The Nata Sarvabhouma actress had recently appeared on Anushree's YouTube channel. In one of the segments, she was asked, "Who among Yash and Puneeth is a better dancer?" She responded quickly saying, "I have worked with Puneeth Rajkumar, so I choose Yash."
Appu's Fans Irked With Rachita
Upon hearing Rachita's answer, Appu's fans seem to be agitated. Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is considered to be one of the finest dancers in the industry. A fan commented, "You don't even know who is the best dancer in the industry. You don't deserve to talk about him."
Gets Called Opportunist!
Rachita had played the female lead in several of Puneeth Rajkumar's films. She was last seen in the horror-thriller Nata Sarvabhouma. Therefore, fans are saying that she chose Yash over Puneeth Rajkumar only to land a role in Rocking Star's film, as she's never worked with him.
Appu Fans Have Always Disliked Rachita
Previously, when Puneeth's film Rana Vikrama was announced, reports suggested that Rachita Ram would be cast opposite him. However, she was busy with Darshan's Ambareesh and Ratna and couldn't sign Appu's film. Ever since this occurred, Puneeth's fans have disliked Rachita Ram. Her recent interview has only made it worse!
