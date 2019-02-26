Puneeth Fans Disappointed With Yuvaratna Makers For Choosing Sayyeshaa Over Anupama Parameswaran!

Sayyeshaa Is Excited!

The actress shared the good news by tweeting, "Super happy to join the amazing team of #Yuvarathnaa.Can't wait to share screen space with @PuneethRajkumar sir under the direction of @SanthoshAnand15 sir! Thank you @hombalefilms for my exciting Kannada debut!" - (sic)

Team Yuvaratna Confirms The Entry

Yesterday, a tweet was shared on Yuvaratna's official Twitter handle which read, "Team #Yuvarathnaa welcomes @sayyeshaa on board.. she I'll be playing the female lead opposite Namma power star..Her shoot starts from 27th ...@hombalefilms @PuneethRajkumar @VKiragandur @Karthik1423" - (sic)

Fans Disappointed

One of the fans said, "Sir please give any of the other lead role for anupama,,,, we want to see appu sir with anupama once again @anupamahere @SanthoshAnand15 @PuneethRajkumar @hombalefilms" - (sic)

Fans' Request Doesn't Matter

Another fan said, "Yen guru, you say fans mean the world to you. Despite fans requesting you to cast Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress in Yuvaratna, you have chosen someone else. At least show Appu in the mass look" - (sic)

'What Was The Necessity?'

Another fan of Appu's, who was ticked off by the choice of the actress said, "Sir, what was the necessity to cast someone who doesn't even know the language, that too by paying lakhs together. You keep saying there is no opportunities for Kannadigas, yet bring people from other regions." - (sic)