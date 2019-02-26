Puneeth Fans Disappointed With Yuvaratna Makers For Choosing Sayyeshaa Over Anupama Parameswaran!
Power Star's Nata Sarvabhouma is still running successfully in the theatres and Puneeth is making headlines yet again for his forthcoming film Yuvaratna. The first schedule shoot of the film was recently wrapped up but the makers kept the female lead a suspense. Two names, Sayyessha Saigal and Anupama Parameswaran began making rounds. While Sayyeshaa would be making her Sandalwood debut with Yuvaratna, Anupama was previously seen opposite Puneeth in Nata Sarvabhouma. Fans, impressed with Puneeth and Anupama's pairing, requested the makers to retain them in the next film too. However, yesterday, it was announced that Sayyeshaa will be playing the female lead in Yuvaratna. This is how a few disappointed fans reacted!
Sayyeshaa Is Excited!
The actress shared the good news by tweeting, "Super happy to join the amazing team of #Yuvarathnaa.Can't wait to share screen space with @PuneethRajkumar sir under the direction of @SanthoshAnand15 sir! Thank you @hombalefilms for my exciting Kannada debut!" - (sic)
Team Yuvaratna Confirms The Entry
Yesterday, a tweet was shared on Yuvaratna's official Twitter handle which read, "Team #Yuvarathnaa welcomes @sayyeshaa on board.. she I'll be playing the female lead opposite Namma power star..Her shoot starts from 27th ...@hombalefilms @PuneethRajkumar @VKiragandur @Karthik1423" - (sic)
Fans Disappointed
One of the fans said, "Sir please give any of the other lead role for anupama,,,, we want to see appu sir with anupama once again @anupamahere @SanthoshAnand15 @PuneethRajkumar @hombalefilms" - (sic)
Fans' Request Doesn't Matter
Another fan said, "Yen guru, you say fans mean the world to you. Despite fans requesting you to cast Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress in Yuvaratna, you have chosen someone else. At least show Appu in the mass look" - (sic)
'What Was The Necessity?'
Another fan of Appu's, who was ticked off by the choice of the actress said, "Sir, what was the necessity to cast someone who doesn't even know the language, that too by paying lakhs together. You keep saying there is no opportunities for Kannadigas, yet bring people from other regions." - (sic)
