Puneeth Rajkumar Finally Reveals Why He Refrains From Getting Involved In Sandalwood Controversies!

Although Dr.Rajkumar's family has been in the showbiz for several decades, playing an important role in shaping Sandalwood, none of the members of their clan has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Undoubtedly, they have done a great job of maintaining a clean slate, stopping anything from tarnishing their reputation built over the years. Puneeth Rajkumar, being the youngest of the Rajkumar sons and also the most established, has never been involved in controversies. In the recent episode of Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, the actor revealed the reason behind playing safe in the film industry.

The latest episode of the quiz-based reality show Kannadada Kotydhipathi had a 24-year-old contestant in the hot seat. Pradeep, who hails from Tumukuru, has lost 90 percent of his vision. Yet, he pursued a Master's degree in Arts, not letting the disability come in his way. He also won an impressive prize on the show. More on this later.

When opportunity struck, he had only one question for the host. Pradeep asked Puneeth Rajkumar, "The Kannada film industry has several established actors, who boast huge fan followings. Often they make headlines for controversies or when clashes arise between fans. How's that you've never gotten involved in any controversy?"

Puneeth responded, "These days, actors and fans post whatnot on social media. But, I've experienced stardom since birth. I was always showered with love by fans and well-wishers. When I am blessed with such a life, why would I want to get involved in controversies? Hence, I choose to stay away from it."

Well, this explains why Dr. Rajkumar's family has stayed away from anything that could cause trouble, including politics. Maybe Puneeth's word of advice could benefit a few actors.

Meanwhile, Pradeep played well on the show, taking home a whopping Rs 3.2 lakh.