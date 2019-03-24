English
    Puneeth Rajkumar’s First Look From Yuvaratna REVEALES An Astonishing Detail About The Film!

    After Nata Sarvabhouma, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar will be soon seen on the silver screen with his college-centric film Yuvaratna. A lot has already been spoken this film which has just completed its third schedule of shooting. Yesterday, the actor's first look from the film was released. We have learned that it reveals an astonishing detail about the film and Puneeth Rajkumar's designer bike is the reason!

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s First Look From Yuvaratna

    Image Courtesy : Asianet News

    The first look showed Appu riding bike which has been custom made for his character in the movie. The number plate reads, KA 01 PS 0029. Each of these digits and letter represent something. The breakdown is as below:

    KA 01 - Karnataka's No 1 Star
    PS - Power Star
    29 - Puneeth Rajkumar's 29th film.

    Isn't that interesting? Seems like the makers of the film have come up wit such intricate details to capture the youngster's attention. Are you excited to know what else the about the film will be revealed? Watch the space for more updates.

    Reports are making rounds that Bollywood actor Boman Irani has been approached to play a pivotal role in Yuvaratna. Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar, few days ago, confirmed that she is acting in Puneeth's next. Sayyeshaa Saigal, who recently got married to actor Arya, would be making her Sandalwood debut with Yuvaratna in the lead role.

    puneeth rajkumar yuvaratna
