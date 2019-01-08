English
    Puneeth Rajkumar Graces NTR Kathanayakudu Press Meet; Yash Has A Request For Vidya Balan!

    Son of legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao, Nadamuri Balakrishna is all set to release the first part of biopic movie NTR Kathanayakudu tomorrow, in which he will playing the lead. A press meet for the same was held yesterday in Bengaluru, which was attended by Kannada actors such as Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan was also present at the event. She will be seen playing sir NTR's wife's role. The KGF star Yash has a request for Vidya Balan. Read below to now more

    Yash Has A Request For Vidya

    Yash, who has been recognized across the globe after his latest film KGF met with the Bollywood actress Vidya Balan at the press meet yesterday. Addressing the actress he said, "we have seen you act in several movies. We would like to see you work in Kannada movies in future". To that Vidya responded saying, "You give me a few offers".

    Ballaiah Misses Late Ambarish

    Remembering Dr Ambarish Balaiah said, "Ambarish was a close friend of mine. His demise caused me a lot of pain. Even before I could get over the loss of my brother Hari Krishna, we lost Ambarish too".

    Puneeth Rajkumar Graced The Press Meet

    Dr Rajkumar and NTR were close friends. To support and encourage Balakrishna, Puneeth Rajkumar was present at the press meet yesterday. During the media interaction, the power star even revealed that the legendary actor NTR had once sent him a race car when he was young.

    First Part To Release Tomorrow

    NTR Kathanayakudu is a biopic movie based on life of N.T Rama Rao, as a legendary actor and politician. The movie will be released in two part. The first part will be released tomorrow and the second part is scheduled to release on February 9, 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 15:26 [IST]
