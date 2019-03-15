Puneeth Rajkumar Had Predicted Yash's Success Years Ago! Called Him 'The Next Big Thing'

Appu Foresaw Yash's Success

While everyone has been saying that KGF has been a life turner for Yash, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar had predicted Rocking Star's success long ago! In an interview with Times of India, Puneeth had said, "I love Yash's work.When I watched Yash and Radhika Pandit in their first film, I had said they would be the next big thing. It has come true."

He Never Would Have Done Films

Though Puneeth is considered a brilliant actor, it wasn't always his dream. When asked what he would have been if not for an actor, he said, "If any of my business ventures had clicked and I had made the money that I intended to, I would probably never have become an actor again."

Appu Further Added...

"My parents wished I became an actor, but they never forced me. As a child actor, I did not have any choice. I had not entirely expected to become an actor after I grew up. after I grew up."

He's Not A Creative Person!

The Nata Sarvabhouma actor however has a rather different opinion about films. He said, "I am not a creative person and so don't expect me to write or direct a film. I do not know the difference between art and commercial films. Any film that compels you to watch it again and again is good cinema. Good cinema does not require stars."