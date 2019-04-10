Puneeth Rajkumar Has A Series Of Gifts For His Fans In 2019! This Is What You Can Expect

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar seems to be extremely busy these days. While some of the biggest stars are currently busy with the forthcoming elections, the Doddamane Huduga made it clear that he is not willing to get himself involved in politics. The actor created immense buzz when Nata Sarvabhouma released. The film has successfully completed 50 days and is headed towards achieving 100 days' mark. Amidst all this, Puneeth has a serIes of gifts for his fans in 2019. Wondering what it may be? Read further.

Puneeth is all set to entertain his fans as a young college-going boy in his next film Yuvaratna. The filming for the same is taking place. If all goes well, the actor's film will be one of the best presents for Appu's fans!

Besides Yuvaratna, Puneeth has also signed another big budget film Gems. And, he's producing four films including Maya Bazaar and La under his own banner PRK. All these movies are expected to go on floors this year along with Yuvaratna.

All the films produced by Appu are being successful in creating a lot of curiosity. The first film under PRK banners, Kavaludari, is all set to release on April 12, 2019. Puneeth will also be seen playing a cameo in Paddehuli.