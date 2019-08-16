English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Puneeth Rajkumar Helps North Karnataka Flood Victims By Donating Rs 5 Lakh

    By
    |

    The floods caused in North Karnataka due to the heavy rains has claimed many lives and highly disrupted the lives of hundreds and thousands of people. While the entire nation is alarmed by the unsettling situation, many have come forward to support and help the victims in any way possible. Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who was actively discussing the same on the social media, has now donated Rs 5 lakh to Chief Minister Natural Calamity Relief Fund, which will be used for to help the victims of the flood.

    Puneeth Donates Rs 5 Lakh For Flood Victims

    The actor recently met with the Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa to make the donation. A few ago, the Nata Sarvabhouma star shared a personal post on Twitter, urging fans and others to do their bit in helping the victims of the natural calamity.

    He wrote, "I request all try beyond their limits to hep the victims of the North Karnataka calamities. Let's pray that the havoc caused by the rains come to an end soon." - (sic) Previously, Kannada actor Upendra had also made a generous donation of Rs 5 lakh towards the same cause.

    Kiccha Sudeep is another Kannada actor, who is being vocal about working towards the rescue and rehabilitation of the North Karnataka flood victims. A few days ago, through a video that he shared on his Twitter handle, he requested the people living close to the affected regions to extend their support to help the victims.

    More PUNEETH RAJKUMAR News

    Read more about: puneeth rajkumar
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue