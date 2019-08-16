Puneeth Rajkumar Helps North Karnataka Flood Victims By Donating Rs 5 Lakh

The floods caused in North Karnataka due to the heavy rains has claimed many lives and highly disrupted the lives of hundreds and thousands of people. While the entire nation is alarmed by the unsettling situation, many have come forward to support and help the victims in any way possible. Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who was actively discussing the same on the social media, has now donated Rs 5 lakh to Chief Minister Natural Calamity Relief Fund, which will be used for to help the victims of the flood.

The actor recently met with the Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa to make the donation. A few ago, the Nata Sarvabhouma star shared a personal post on Twitter, urging fans and others to do their bit in helping the victims of the natural calamity.

He wrote, "I request all try beyond their limits to hep the victims of the North Karnataka calamities. Let's pray that the havoc caused by the rains come to an end soon." - (sic) Previously, Kannada actor Upendra had also made a generous donation of Rs 5 lakh towards the same cause.

Kiccha Sudeep is another Kannada actor, who is being vocal about working towards the rescue and rehabilitation of the North Karnataka flood victims. A few days ago, through a video that he shared on his Twitter handle, he requested the people living close to the affected regions to extend their support to help the victims.