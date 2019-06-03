Puneeth Rajkumar Impresses Famous Stunt Choreographer With His Skills! Here's Why He's The Best

Puneeth Rajkumar has earned the title 'Power Star' for his exceptional dancing and fighting skills. As much as his fans love watching him act on the big screen, they seem to experience a sort of an adrenaline rush when they watch his fighting sequences in the film. Nearly every movie of his consists of at least a few minutes of stunt, which the actor is best known for. During Nata Sarvabhouma, a famous stunt choreographer was highly impressed with Appu's skills.

Famous Indian stunt choreographer Peter Hein spoke to Cinemaexpress regarding training Puneeth Rajkumar for the fighting sequences in the movie. He said, "This film sounded interesting when I first heard the story. With a good concept and with a multi-talented star like Puneeth in the picture, I also got an opportunity to try out different kinds of action sequences."

"His performance was enhanced by his look, body language, style, and grace. I have tried to make the stunt sequences as natural as possible," he further added. He also said that Puneeth has the substance and he looks forward to working with him in the future.

Apparently, he was never restricted by the producer Rockline Venkatesh from trying out something new on Puneeth. He said, "Freedom for a stunt choreographer is important. At the same time, I don't like to cross the line, because directors have their own vision of the film. To me, the director is the captain. He will have an idea about the overall story, including stunts."