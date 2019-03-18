Puneeth Rajkumar In Mythological Film; Exclusive Details On Appu's Dream Movie REVEALED!

Sai Krishna Is Directing The Film

This mythological film featuring Puneeth Rajkumar will be directed by renowned filmmaker OM Sai Prakash's son Sai Krishna. Sai Prakash has created several hits for Dr Rajkumar's family. Sai Krishna had previously worked on the film Ka.

It's The 'Dream Look'

While talking to Filmibeat Kannada, the director said, "This isn't the movie's first look, but the dream look. I am looking forward to seeing Puneeth Rajkumar in this character." Seems like the he has something huge planned for the actor.

It's A Pan India Cinema

Apparently, this is going to be a Pan India film. Back in time when Dr Rajkumar's movies used to hit the theatres, fans would have to wait for weeks together to get their hands on the tickets. Sai Prakash wants to make such a movie with Appu, which be as legendary as his father.

When Will It Go On Floors?

Director Sai Prakash is yet to share the film's plot with Puneeth Rajkumar. But, it has been confirmed that this duo would be collaborating for a mythological film. Since Power Star has a few movies lined up, he would be taking this dream project up once he finishes his existing projects.