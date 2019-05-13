Puneeth Rajkumar Invites Megastar Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan For Nephew Yuva Rajkumar's Wedding

Dr Rajkumar's family is soon going to witness another wedding. Sandalwood actor and producer Raghavendra Rajkumar's younger son Yuva Rajkumar is getting hitched to Sridevi. The preparations for the same have kick-started. Seems like it going to be a star-lit event as many prominent personalities from the film industry are being invited. Recently, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar took a short trip to Hyderabad to invite Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for the family wedding. Groom-to-be Yuva and brother Vinay Rajkumar accompanied their uncle.

The picture of these stars together is making rounds on social media. Fans are excited to see the top actor of Kannada and Telugu film industry come together for the celebrations. Vinay had told previously in an interview that the wedding will be held in a private ceremony. The main ceremony will take place in Mysore on May 26, 2019.

However, a grand reception will be held in Bangalore, at Palace Grounds. Several people from the industry and politicians are being invited for the event. Talking about the pre-wedding rituals, Vinay told Times of India, "The yennai shastra will be held at our home, Shivanna's (Shivarajkumar) house, Puneeth's (Rajkumar) house and my aunt's house. There will then be the mehendi (at both the bride and bridegroom's homes), followed by the wedding and reception."

