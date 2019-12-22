Puneeth Rajkumar Lends His Voice For A Song In 'Ramarjuna'

It was reported a while ago that Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar would be singing a song in the upcoming movie Ramarjuna. The actor has now confirmed the news by sharing the song Manasechooru on social media. Puneeth wrote, “Sang a melodious number for #Manasechooru best wishes Anish and the entire team.”

The music composer of the song, Vidhya Sagar has come up with a great tune for the movie 'Ramarjuna'. The song is receiving a wonderful reception from the fans of the Power Star. The upcoming Kannada movie Ramarjuna stars Anish Tejeshwar in the lead role.

Puneeth had previously rendered the song Kanna Sanneyindalene in Akira and Rangeride from Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial for Anish Tejeshwar. With the latest song in Ramarjuna, Puneeth has created a hat trick of songs with the actor.

On the work front, Puneeth is currently busy shooting Yuva Rathna. The actor will be collaborating with director Santosh Ananddram for the film. The duo had previously worked on the massive hit Rajakumaraa. Yuva Rathna is being produced by Hombale Films and will see Sayyesha playing the female lead. The actress will be making her Kannada debut with the film. The music for the highly anticipated project is composed by V Harikrishna.

Puneeth is also busy producing Maya Bazaar under his banner PRK Productions. Raj B Shetty will be playing the lead role in the film. It also stars Prakash Raj and Vashista Simha in pivotal roles. Puneeth is reported to make a cameo appearance in the movie. The actor has set across a couple of days from his busy schedule to shoot for Maya Bazaar.