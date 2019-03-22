Puneeth Rajkumar Looses To Darshan! Yajamana's Ondu Munjane Trends On Top Within Hours Of Release!

Ondu Munjane Video Trends

The lyrical song Ondu Munjane had broke the internet when it was launched, prior to Yajamana's release. Now, the video song is out on YouTube, which has garnered close to 2.5 lakh views since its release. The video is currently trending on top.

Open The Bottle Fetches Impressive Views Too

Puneeth Rajkumar's Open The Bottle is another song whose video was released today. This song from Nata Sarvabhouma has also fetched interesting number of views. Since its launch, it has received around 1.6 lakh views.

Total Likes & Dislikes

Ondu Munjane has received a total of 24,119 likes and 445 dislikes on YouTube. Whereas, Puneeth Rajkumar's Open The Bottle has got 16,604 likes and 231 dislikes. However, the video songs were only launched a few hours ago. We need to wait and watch if the arrow turns around.

Appu Loses To D Boss

Overall box office collections of Yajamana are considered to be higher than that of Nata Sarvabhouma. While Puneeth horror-thriller lacked word of mouth, it has been great for Yajamana. Though Puneeth has lost to Darshan, the rest of the year might turn out to be better for him. He's currently busy with Yuvaratna.