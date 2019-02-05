English
    Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma Premiere In America & Canada; 3 More Days To Go!

    Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma is one of the most awaited movies of 2019. Upon watching the trailer fans have gone gaga over Appu's different look. Also, it is the first horror-thriller film that he's featured in. the other reason that has got the audience excited is the fact that he's returning after a year and a half's break. Due to increased demand the makers have even allowed early booking for the film. And, it isn't only in Karanataka, but Nata Sarvabhouma has managed to create a buzz across international borders, too!

    Puneeth Starrer In The West

    Fans have been counting days to watch Puneeth's next plausible super hit film. With only 3 more days to go, the audience can't contain their excitement. According to First News Kannada reports, Nata Sarvabhouma première will take place in America and Canada.

    24 Hours' Screening

    Nata Sarvabhouma will also be creating history by becoming the first film to be screened for 24 hours in a row. Urvashi has announced that they are going to screen the film in their theater around the clock. The first show will be screened at 6 am.

    Early Booking

    For who those who can't wait until Nata Sarvabhouma is released, you can pre-book your tickets already. The early booking for Puneeth's film began on February 3, 2019. Going by the reports, the movie will be released across 350 theaters.

    Star Cast

    Besides Puneeth Rajkumar, Nata Sarvabhouma also has an interesting star cast. Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameshwari will be seen in the lead. The film is directed by Pavan Wadeyar and produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 10:25 [IST]
