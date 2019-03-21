Puneeth's Take On Ambareesh & Deve Gowda Family Contesting Elections; 'Not Interested In Politics'
This year, the Lok Sabha elections have created a lot of buzz for several reasons. What has grabbed the most attention is the involvement of Sandalwood stars in the affairs of the state. Wife of late actor Ambareesh, Sumalatha has announced that she would be contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya. While this has received a mixed reaction, Yash and Darshan's presence has been subjected to criticism. Amidst all this, Puneeth Rajkumar has come forward to express his opinion on Ambareesh and Deve Gowda's family contesting elections. He said he's not interested in politics. Read further...
Appu Not Interested In Politics
When Yash, Darshan and even Sudeep were seen supporting their closed ones in politics, fans expressed disappointment saying they only wish to see them as actors. Yesterday, Puneeth took to social media to say, "Its a well-known fact that I am not interested in politics. I wish to be identified as an actor and not as a politician."
'Do Not Use My Name'
He further added, "Both Ambareesh's and Deve Gowda's families are our well-wishers. I pray to god to give both of them more strength to serve the people. I request people not to use my name in election or politics."
He Doesn't Want To Influence His Fans
"Voting is the constitutional right that every Indian has, which is completely their choice. As an actor, I can only ask them to take part in the election and use the right sensibly, but I don't have any right to influence Kannadigas or my fans to cast their vote to one person or party," Puneeth stated.
Puneeth Isn't The Only One
Seems like a few actors have chosen to stay away from politics to simply not damage their acting career. Speculations are making rounds that Sudeep is not taking part in Sumalatha's campaign after issuing a statement against supporting candidates during elections. And now, Puneeth Rajkumar has made his stance clear too.
