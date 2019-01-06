 »   »   »  Puneeth Rajkumar & Rachita Ram Spotted At Nata Sarvabhouma Audio Launch! INSIDE PICS

Puneeth Kick-starts The Program

While the fans were anxious as to whether Puneeth Rajkumar will be able to make to the audio launch, the actor was spotted at the event and he even kick-started the program with a grand entry.

Lead Actress Rachita Ram Spotted

The lead actress of Nata Sarvabhouma, Rachita Ram was also spotted at the audio launch. She was seen wearing an all-white Salwar suit with her hair let loose. Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra Rajkumar attended the program to encourage and support the team.

Vijay & Puneeth Share The Frame

Sensational singer Vijay Prakash was also present at the audio launch of Nata Sarvabhouma. He will be seen voicing the songs in the movie, and the music is taken care off by Arjun Janya. Unfortunately, Janya was missing at the launch party.

Rockline Venkatesh Was Missing

Producer of the film Rockline Venkatesh is one of the Sandalwood celebrities to come under the radar of the Income Tax department. The official continued the interrogation for two days following the raid on January 3, 2018. Seems like he couldn't attend the audio launch after all.