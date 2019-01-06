English
 »   »   »  Puneeth Rajkumar & Rachita Ram Spotted At Nata Sarvabhouma Audio Launch! INSIDE PICS

Puneeth Rajkumar & Rachita Ram Spotted At Nata Sarvabhouma Audio Launch! INSIDE PICS

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amidst the shocking Income Tax raid on the Sandalwood stars, fans were wondering if Puneeth Rajkumar will be able to focus on his forthcoming film Nata Sarvabhouma. The audio launch of Nata Sarvabhouma took place yesterday in Hubbali as confirmed by the director Pavan Wadeyar. Much to the fans' surprise power star Puneeth Rajkumar graced the event making it successful. The program also witnessed presence of the lead actress Rachita Ram, singer Vijay Prakash and more. However, producer Rockline Venkatesh was missing at the launch. View inside pictures below. 

    Puneeth Kick-starts The Program

    While the fans were anxious as to whether Puneeth Rajkumar will be able to make to the audio launch, the actor was spotted at the event and he even kick-started the program with a grand entry.

    Lead Actress Rachita Ram Spotted

    The lead actress of Nata Sarvabhouma, Rachita Ram was also spotted at the audio launch. She was seen wearing an all-white Salwar suit with her hair let loose. Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra Rajkumar attended the program to encourage and support the team.

    Vijay & Puneeth Share The Frame

    Sensational singer Vijay Prakash was also present at the audio launch of Nata Sarvabhouma. He will be seen voicing the songs in the movie, and the music is taken care off by Arjun Janya. Unfortunately, Janya was missing at the launch party.

    Rockline Venkatesh Was Missing

    Producer of the film Rockline Venkatesh is one of the Sandalwood celebrities to come under the radar of the Income Tax department. The official continued the interrogation for two days following the raid on January 3, 2018. Seems like he couldn't attend the audio launch after all.

    MOST READ : Yash Opens Up About His Life Struggles; Says He Doesn't Want To Celebrate KGF's Success!

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 14:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue