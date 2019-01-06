 »   »   »  Puneeth Rajkumar & Rachita Ram Spotted At Nata Sarvabhouma Audio Launch! INSIDE PICS

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Congress Ran Govt Or Michel Mama's Court: Narendra Modi
-
- Dakar 2019 Preview: Champions Back To Desert
- Smartphone Discounts Coming Soon: Huawei, Realme To Clear Inventory
- Amended Aadhaar Act Bill Passed In The Lok Sabha
- New Maruti WagonR Brochure Leaked — Variants, Engine Specifications & Other Details Revealed
- Ash Recalls How She Had A 'Sudden' Roka With Abhishek!
- Gokhru: Health Benefits, Uses, Nutritional Value & Dosage
- Avantipur: The Pilgrim Centre Of Jammu And Kashmir
Amidst the shocking Income Tax raid on the Sandalwood stars, fans were wondering if Puneeth Rajkumar will be able to focus on his forthcoming film Nata Sarvabhouma. The audio launch of Nata Sarvabhouma took place yesterday in Hubbali as confirmed by the director Pavan Wadeyar. Much to the fans' surprise power star Puneeth Rajkumar graced the event making it successful. The program also witnessed presence of the lead actress Rachita Ram, singer Vijay Prakash and more. However, producer Rockline Venkatesh was missing at the launch. View inside pictures below.
Puneeth Kick-starts The Program
While the fans were anxious as to whether Puneeth Rajkumar will be able to make to the audio launch, the actor was spotted at the event and he even kick-started the program with a grand entry.
Lead Actress Rachita Ram Spotted
The lead actress of Nata Sarvabhouma, Rachita Ram was also spotted at the audio launch. She was seen wearing an all-white Salwar suit with her hair let loose. Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra Rajkumar attended the program to encourage and support the team.
Vijay & Puneeth Share The Frame
Sensational singer Vijay Prakash was also present at the audio launch of Nata Sarvabhouma. He will be seen voicing the songs in the movie, and the music is taken care off by Arjun Janya. Unfortunately, Janya was missing at the launch party.
Rockline Venkatesh Was Missing
Producer of the film Rockline Venkatesh is one of the Sandalwood celebrities to come under the radar of the Income Tax department. The official continued the interrogation for two days following the raid on January 3, 2018. Seems like he couldn't attend the audio launch after all.
MOST READ : Yash Opens Up About His Life Struggles; Says He Doesn't Want To Celebrate KGF's Success!