Puneeth Rajkumar Reveals A Big Secret About Vishnuvardan Years After His Demise!

It's been nearly a decade since the Kannada film industry lost one of its most talented actors, Dr Vishnuvarshan. He was one of the prominent faces who re-defined Sandalwood with some of his amazing work. He appeared in over 220 films and in other regional films such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Years after his demise, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has revealed a secret about this veteran actor. You would be as surprised as us to learn about it, which will change your opinion about the Sahasa Simha Vishnuvardan!

A while ago, Puneeth Rajkumar was hosting a television reality show called Power Family. In one of the episodes, he went on talk about Dr Vishnuvardhan. While sharing a few details about the senior actor's super hit film Muthina Haara Appu, he revealed a secret.

The classic film was directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, in which Vishnuvardan plays the role of a soldier. Apparently,the director wanted him to put on a wig to carry a bald look for his character. However, the legendary actor refused to do so, and instead chose to shave his head off to suit the character.

Puneeth said as to how a dedicated actor he was and what he did to make his character more real. The film released in 1990 and was a superhit among the mass. It even garnered the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada and more.