Puneeth Rajkumar's Rugby Jersey In Yuvaratna Reveals 2 Important Details About His Personal Life!

Today, the makers of Sandalwood film Yuvaratna teased fans with the film's first teaser. It features the lead actor Puneeth Rajkumar as a college-going student, whose interest lies in Rugby. While his young look and trendy hairdo have become the talk of the town, we couldn't help but notice his jersey, which represents two important details concerning his personal life. While its back has '29' on it, the other side displays the initials RK. Wondering what this could mean? Read further.

Ever since the teaser dropped, fans haven't been able to stop themselves from gushing over Power Star's look in the film. We can say with assurance that his role in Yuvaratna will help the actor attract a huge fanbase among the younger audiences.

But, we ought to talk about his jersey, which forms a prominent part of his character. According to the reports that are making rounds, the number 29 on his shirt is a direct reference to his 29th film, Yuvaratna.

The teaser also reveals that Puneeth is a student at RK University. Apparently, it is an imaginary institute, specially created for the film. However, the name of the university presents a reference to the actor's late father Dr Rajkumar. The initials on his jersey stand for the legendary actor's moniker. Interesting, isn't it?

From the looks of it, Yuvaratna comes across as a 'mass' film. It is also being said that the story revolves around the much-prevalent loopholes in the Indian education system and showcases the protagonist fighting to achieve fairness in the same.

Helmed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuvaratna has Sayyeshaa Saigal playing the female lead. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and consists of a star ensemble including Prakash Raj, Boman Irani, Dhananjay, and others.