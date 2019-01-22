Puneeth Rajkumar Spotted Paying His Last Respects To Shivakumara Swamiji; Shivarajkumar Misses It
Yesterday, India lost one of the greatest souls to have been born in the nation. Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt passed at the age of 111, due to old age related health issues. Along with the common people, several celebrities mourned the loss of the Walking God. While actors such as Sudeep, Darshan and others took to Twitter to remember him, Nata Sarvabhouma actor Puneeth Rajkumar was spotted paying his last respects to Shivakumara Swamiji in person. However, his brother and Hatrick Hero Shivarajkumar didn't get to see swamiji for the last time.
Puneeth Pays His Last Respects
Though the Power Star is currently busy with his forthcoming film Nata Sarvabhouma, he ensured he took the time off to come to pay his last respects to Shivakumara swamiji. The actor is a devotee of the walking god. At several occasions he has been seen seeking blessing from the great soul; usually before the release of his films or prior to taking up a new project.
Puneeth Spotted With CM Kumaraswamy
In the above picture, Puneeth is seen interacting with the Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy. Yesterday, when reports started making rounds that swamiji's condition is critical, Kumaraswamy rushed to Tumkur immediately.
Shivarajkumar Mourns His Loss
Apparently, the Kavacha actor is travelling abroad for a program. Upon hearing about swamiji's death, he shared a video in which he's seen mourning his loss.
He's With The God Now
In the video he is seen saying, "I wouldn't like to say that swamiji is gone. We can't assume that he'd not with us anymore. His demise has caused everyone a lot of pain. He's with the god now, from where he'll be showering blessings upon us."
No Film Screening & Shooting
Due to the loss of Shivakumara Swamiji, today, no activity related to the film industry will be taking place. No movie will be screened in the theaters or filmed. The news was announced by the head of The Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce Channe Gowda yesterday.
